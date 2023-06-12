Wildfire smoke expected to affect Calgary air quality

Monday morning's conditions may not seem too bad to Calgarians, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says air quality will drop throughout the day.

According to an updated bulletin on ECCC's website, air quality in Calgary is expected to reach seven, or high risk.

The agency says wildfire smoke is the primary reason for the poor weather conditions.

Officials say there are 77 active wildfires in Alberta and 82 in B.C. and many of those are close enough to Calgary to have a serious impact on air quality.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations," ECCC said.

"Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke."

The agency also advises residents to cancel outdoor activities if anyone in their group is exhibiting shortness of breath, wheezing, severe coughing, dizziness or chest pains.

If you choose to remain indoors, ECCC says there are other precautions you should take.

"Keep your indoor air clean. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable," it said.

"Use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. Avoid air purifiers that produce ozone. Check the filter and change it if required."

Calgary's air quality health index reached 10 on Sunday and while Monday's forecast is looking a bit better, conditions could become much worse as the week rolls on.

(With files from Austin Lee)