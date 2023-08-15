Wildfire smoke from Quebec causing poor air quality in northern Ont.

Harmful wildfire smoke from Quebec is drifting into northeastern Ontario and causing poor air quality, Environment Canada says in a series of weather alerts in the region Tuesday morning.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality is expected to continue through tonight for some areas," the alerts said.

"Air quality due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

The people at risk for experiencing negative health effects due to wildfire smoke are people with lung or heart disease, asthma, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors.

"Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice," Environment Canada said.

"People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke."

Tips to deal with forest fire smoke effects:

Keep doors and windows closed

Use the highest-rated MERV filter in home HVAC systems and set fans to recirculate air constantly

Use an air cleaner

Wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask outdoors

Reduce sources of indoor air pollution such as smoking, vaping, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves and vacuuming

Contact your mental health care provider or Wellness Together Canada about feelings of stress, anxiety or depression

"Ideally, people should limit their time outdoors. Avoid any exertion if you are outdoors," Tanya Musgrave, of the Porcupine Health Unit, told CTV News.

"If you are indoors, keep your windows and doors shut and your air conditioning on. Unfortunately, not everyone has air-conditioning, so in those cases, maybe purchase some fans, just to allow for some air circulation in your home. And always stay hydrated, of course, in either case."

While wearing a mask can help reduce exposure to harmful fine particles, they do not help protect against the gases in wildfire smoke, Environment Canada said.

"It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms," the alerts said.

"Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke."

Areas affected include: