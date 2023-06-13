Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of Manitoba

Parts of southeastern, eastern, central and western Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are under a special air quality statement Tuesday as wildfire smoke has drifted into the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the statement just after 4 p.m. saying the smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility at times.

"Air quality and reduced visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," the ECCC statement said.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke."

The statement currently stretches from the Manitoba-United States border up to Poplar River and then west including areas like Dauphin, Roblin and Russell.

ECCC said those with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing effects from the smoke.

"Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or some in your care feel unwell."

The statement doesn't say how long the smoke could stay in the province, but Wednesday's forecast for Winnipeg does include local smoke.