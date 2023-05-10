Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.

A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).

The fire near Hassett, N.S., started Monday and hot, dry, windy conditions helped it spread.

Crews were able to contain it to 111 hectares Wednesday morning, but the department says the blaze still wasn’t under control.

Twenty-nine DNRR staff and a helicopter and firefighters from 15 volunteer departments are on site.

On Monday, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.