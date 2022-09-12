Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke

British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.

In Calgary, the brunt of the smoke rolled through on Saturday night and into Sunday morning when the Air Quality Health Index (AQI) hovered around a ten.

"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits," said Environment and Climate Change Canada in its advisory.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health."

For the past week, parts of the Fraser Valley have experienced AQI in the 'high risk' or 'very high risk' zone.



The smoke was so thick on Monday morning that, according to IDAir.com, Vancouver ranked the third worst city in the world for air quality, worse than places like Beijing and Hong Kong.

As of Monday morning, the BC Wildfire Dashboard reported 193 active fires. In Alberta, there were 49 wildfires.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath," said Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

There has been progress in the effort to contain the Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park.

Despite dry and windy conditions over the weekend, there are no longer any communities threatened by the blaze, which was, at one point, roughly 5,800 hectares.

ATCO says people living in the area will still be on generators for at least the next few weeks, and more power outages are expected.