Wildfires continue to burn in Manitoba, air quality statement issued in southeastern areas

As military and fire crews continue to battle wildfires burning across the province, smoke is being pushed across the province prompting Environment Canada to issue air quality statements.

As of Thursday, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said 140 fires are burning in the province, the largest of them burning near the Bloodvein First Nation.

The province said the fire started in June and has been burning for 31 days, growing to 234,500 hectares as of Thursday.

Another fire south of this one is currently burning out of control and is believed to be 78,735 hectares in size.

The Canadian Armed Forces said more than 100 soldiers have been deployed across the province to help with the fires.

"The clean-up work of these soldiers frees up the firefighters to battle the larger fires that are immediately threatening lives and livelihoods," a spokesperson for the military said in a statement.

The fires have wafted smoke across southern and eastern parts of the province – prompting Environment Canada to warn people to take precautions.

Air quality statements were issued Thursday for the majority of central and eastern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg.

"Northeasterly winds will push this smoke southwestward, spreading across much of southeastern Manitoba today, leading to poor air quality over southeastern areas of the province," the Environment Canada statement reads.

It said people living in the affected areas need to be aware of potential health concerns the smoke in the air is causing.

Manitobans are encouraged to limit their outdoor and strenuous physical activities, stay indoors or move to areas with cleaner air, turn off furnaces and air-conditioning units that pull smoke in from outdoors, and avoid smoking or burning materials indoors.

"People at higher risk include young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions (particularly asthma), and therefore should avoid as much exposure to smoke as possible," the statement reads.

Manitobans with questions can call their health-care provider or call Health Links - Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

"The thickest smoke should remain east of the Red River Valley but Winnipeg is expected to see a reduction in air quality as well today."

Environment Canada said southerly winds should push the smoke back to the north Thursday night.

A map of Manitoba's wildfires can be found online.