Wildfires near Hope, Manning Park now 'being held,' B.C. officials say

Two wildfires that previously prompted evacuations in southern B.C. are now classified as "being held," officials announced Thursday.

That designation means the Flood Falls Trail wildfire outside Hope and the Heather Lake wildfire in E.C. Manning Park are "not expected to spread beyond their current boundaries," the B.C. Wildfire Service said on Twitter.

"We will continue actioning these fires and liaising with nearby communities, BC Parks, local governments and other agencies as required," the BCWS added.

Both fires are being removed from the government's Wildfires of Note website, which lists active fires that pose a potential public safety threat or are highly visible to the public.

The Heather Lake blaze was sparked in Washington state's Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest last month before crossing the border into British Columbia.

That wildfire, which is believed to have been caused by lightning, grew to nearly 11,000 hectares before it was brought under control.

The Flood Falls Trail fire was discovered last week just outside Hope, and forced the temporary closure of Highway 1. That blaze, believed to be human-caused, spread to an estimated 545 hectares.

"The public should continue to use caution and care when driving through any area where there are active wildfires," the B.C. Wildfire Service said.