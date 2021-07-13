Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in U.S. West
Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California's power supply.
-
-
Mounties investigate boat collision in Western Shore, N.S.Police believe alcohol was a factor when a boat collided with a rock wall in Western Shore, N.S., on Saturday night.
-
Manitoba sees lowest COVID-19 case count since September with 25 new cases TuesdayManitoba health officials are reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22.
-
David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festivalEdmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.
-
Southern Ontario resident charged with theft, impaired driving by Temiskaming OPPA 29-year-old resident has been charged with several offences after Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming received a theft complaint on the morning of July 3.
-
How Manitoba's vaccine lottery will workManitoba Liquor and Lotteries is releasing details on how the province’s vaccine lottery will work.
-
Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to follow Manitoba judgeThe president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is stepping away from the Alberta-based organization after admitting to hiring a private investigator to follow a Manitoba judge.
-
Police looking for woman who allegedly stole from Victoria romance shopVictoria police are looking to identify a woman who reportedly stole from an adult shop last week.
-
Police investigating man's death after body found in Holland RiverSouth Simcoe Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Holland River in Bradford.