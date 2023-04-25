Wildland fire in Winnipeg believed to be caused by human activity

A wildland fire that sparked late Tuesday afternoon is believed to be caused by human activity.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call about the fire in Marlene Park shortly before 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. When the firefighters arrived at the park, located at Beliveau Road and Marlene Street, they found the fire burning roughly 6,000 square metres near the Seine River.

The flames required firefighters to use specialised equipment to keep it from spreading, ultimately declaring it under control less than 20 minutes later.

The city says the cause of the fire is not known, but it is believed it is the result of 'human activity.'

"As the ground dries out, WFPS reminds residents to exercise extreme caution when doing any sort of burning," the city said in a release.

"When wind speeds exceed 25 kilometers per hour, all open-air fires, including those in approved fire pits, are prohibited. Even if a resident has obtained a burning permit, fires are not permitted under these conditions."

The city reminded Winnipeggers that cigarette butts should never be thrown from a vehicle or into any sort of vegetation.

No injuries were reported in the fire Tuesday.