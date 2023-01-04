iHeartRadio

Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard


A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.

Kurt Ruhwald, who lives in Arbour Lake, was surprised to see a trio of bobcats hanging out on his fence Tuesday morning.

He managed to record the group of animals for a significant period of time and told CTV News the cats weren't threatening and were probably in the area hunting small game.

