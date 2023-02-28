Wildlife protection prompts overnight closures of Banff's Bow Valley Parkway
An effort to protect sensitive wildlife will see overnight closures of a section of the Bow Valley Parkway from March 1 through June 25.
A 17-kilometre section of the road, stretching from the Trans-Canada Highway junction to the east and the Johnston Canyon Campground to the west, will be closed to all non-emergency vehicles, as well as cyclists and foot traffic, each day from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.
Parks Canada says the move is expect to enable carnivores, including bears and wolves, to move freely within the corridor while also improving traveller safety.
The Bow Valley Parkway Cycling Experience, where the same section of road is closed to non-emergency motorized vehicles at all times, is scheduled to resume on May 1. Motorists will be able to access Johnston Canyon from the west through the 21-kilometre section of the parkway that will remain open.
The cycling experience pilot project, which is entering the second year of the three-year pilot, runs from May 1 through June 25 as well as for the entire month of September. Parks Canada has yet to make a decision on the future of the cycling experience.
-
London Police Service opens new Community Foot Patrol officeThe London Police Service has announced the opening of a new Community Foot Patrol office located on Dundas Street. The new office will serve as a home base for London, Ont.’s Community Foot Patrol Unit officers who provide policing services to the downtown and Old East Village areas.
-
Saskatoon downtown arena project compared to Roman colosseum in public information sessionThe City of Saskatoon continued its pitch to the public about the planned downtown arena at a community information session at the Roxy Theatre Tuesday evening.
-
'Not one red cent': SACE disappointed after being left out of Tuesday's provincial budgetThe CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says she's disappointed no additional funding was allocated to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Tuesday's provincial budget.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
-
Windsor Star printing plant workers plead to preserve century-old archivesThe final day of local printing for the Windsor Star is just days away and with that, the loss of more than 75 jobs at the Starway plant as the newspaper printing operations move to Toronto.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conferenceA week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
B.C. pledges $150M for upgraded 911 service with texting optionThe B.C. government has pledged $150 million to upgrade the province's aging 911 system with new technology that will allow people to report emergencies by text message.
-
Multiple dumpsters in Saskatoon's north end hit by fireMultiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
North America's first 'clear' tennis dome coming to the Festival CityWith their snow-covered courts as a backdrop, ground was broken today on the Stratford Tennis Club’s first year round tennis facility. North America’s first clear tennis bubble, with 93% transparency, will soon be constructed in Stratford.