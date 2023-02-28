Wildlife protection prompts overnight closures of Banff's Bow Valley Parkway

An effort to protect sensitive wildlife will see overnight closures of a section of the Bow Valley Parkway from March 1 through June 25.

A 17-kilometre section of the road, stretching from the Trans-Canada Highway junction to the east and the Johnston Canyon Campground to the west, will be closed to all non-emergency vehicles, as well as cyclists and foot traffic, each day from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Parks Canada says the move is expect to enable carnivores, including bears and wolves, to move freely within the corridor while also improving traveller safety.

The Bow Valley Parkway Cycling Experience, where the same section of road is closed to non-emergency motorized vehicles at all times, is scheduled to resume on May 1. Motorists will be able to access Johnston Canyon from the west through the 21-kilometre section of the parkway that will remain open.

The cycling experience pilot project, which is entering the second year of the three-year pilot, runs from May 1 through June 25 as well as for the entire month of September. Parks Canada has yet to make a decision on the future of the cycling experience.