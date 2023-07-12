Wildlife rehab clinic looking to expand, launches fundraising initiative

A Saskatchewan wildlife rehabilitation clinic is looking to spread its wings, and move into something more spacious.

According to Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic’s Director of Rehabilitation, Megan Lawrence, the existing clinic is currently in a portion of a personal residence.

“We’re hoping to expand that to something bigger,” she told CTV News Wednesday.

“[Our current facility] is only 600 square feet right now, and we’re getting in more patients every year and we just physically do not have the space to take in anymore.”

The proposed solution? Creating, or finding, something more spacious for the animals and staff.

The clinic is now fundraising for a new space, and is getting some help from an anonymous donor.

Every dollar raised before Aug. 31 will be matched, up to $100,000.

“We were absolutely thrilled to be contacted by this donor a couple of weeks ago who made this offer and we're hoping that their incredible generosity will inspire others to help them,” said Lawrence.

The overall vision is there, Lawrence said, but nothing concrete has been decided on the new space.

“We just need something that has a bit more space and then something that we can stand on. We're gonna start small, and then see where we can go from there,” she said.

Around 1,500 animals in need of help are given that help by Salthaven West annually, Lawrence added.

To donate, you can head to Salthaven's website.