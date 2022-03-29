Wildlife rescue centres taking in record number of squirrels

With spring gardening season around the corner, wildlife experts are reminding residents of what to do should they encounter urban animals on their property.

Officials say baby squirrels are being born earlier this year than ever before.

“We had over 60 over winter last year and that's a record for us,” says Bonnie Dupuis with Erie Wildlife Rescue.

“We have no babies right now please knock on wood, because once they start they don't stop,” Dupuis explains since the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of squirrels have been brought to the centre saying people should avoid touching them.

“With the pruning of the trees, not a good time right now. They are nesting. You need to double check for nests, even on the ground.”

Dupuis adds it’s also important to check for bird and rabbit nests, explaining this is a busy time for most species.

“Mama squirrels will come back for their babies,” says Dupuis. “They fall out of the nest, we put them at the base of the tree and mom will come back but you need to go away. You need to take your dogs away. Mom will come back for them. Don't freak out. Get them in a box put a blanket over them, put them in a box with a lid. Do not poke holes in the box and call us.”

Windsor-Essex County Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter tells CTV News staff there will bring surrendered squirrels to Wings Rehab in Amherstburg where there is currently a litter of six.

“Give mom hours to come back,” Coulter says. “You want to give her a few hours to come back and get the baby she'll bring them back to the nest.”

Staff at Wings say they rehabilitated 144 squirrels over the course of last winter.

Coulter believes the influx of squirrels in the region is likely due to the mild climate, noting it’s against provincial law to keep any wildlife in your home for more than 24 hours.

“Only if she really doesn't and you're sure that mom is not coming back, you want to then keep the squirrel indoors and safe and then call us or call one of the rehab centers,” she said.

According to Naturalist Barry Mackay, southwestern Ontario is a geographic ‘edge’ of where many animals tend to double-breed during a year, suggesting higher temperatures thanks to climate change extends mating seasons.

“I think with climate change, we'll see these double broods more and more,” he says.

“If it's warm, there's lots of food? Yeah, double broods. But if they run into food shortages, or really rotten weather, perhaps not so much.”

Mackay encourages residents who cross paths with injured or orphaned animals like squirrels, raccoons or rabbits to contact licensed professionals, adding he’s not overly concerned about the squirrels’ ability to adapt to warmer climates year round.

“If a species can adapt, if the change is slow enough, then the species that are able to accommodate the change will pass on those genes. That's what evolution is. They pass on those genes to the next generation and you see a change in behavior, or it could be appearance restructure or whatever, but an accommodation of the change,” Mackay explains.

“The problem occurs when change happens too quickly for that adaptation to take place.”