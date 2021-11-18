Wildlife rescue staff, volunteers back at work in Burnaby after 'thigh-high' floodwater prompts evacuation

Staff and volunteers at the Wildlife Rescue Association in Burnaby, B.C., found themselves forging through floodwater on the way to work on Monday.

The site is located near Burnaby Lake, in a regional park, and wildlife hospital manager Janelle Stephenson said while there has been water on the road before, this was “very exceptional."

“We’ve never had it where boots won’t suffice, you need hip waders,” she said Wednesday. “The access road to Wildlife Rescue was completely flooded…it was about thigh-high water.”

Stephenson said even the paths and trails leading to the Rescue were under water by Monday.

“The volunteers and staff, they hiked on site,” she said. “We made it through, and then once we got the animals basic needs met on that day, we did leave the site right away, because the rain kept on flooding and the water kept on rising, and so we didn’t know if it would be safe to leave later that day. So we had to evacuate.”

Luckily, Stephenson said water never entered the facility itself.

“We did take some precautions on the lower enclosures to make sure the animals were evacuated from there just in case the water did rise more,” she said. “So our patients were safe.”

She said they contacted the City of Burnaby and Metro Vancouver Parks, and they were able to come and help remove the water.

“They definitely did some work to help pump it out,” she said. “We are so thankful.”

Stephenson said the Rescue is hoping to work with the city and the region to improve access to the site “so we won’t be below water if this does happen…or at least (have) trail access, some way to get there in case of emergencies”.

She expressed gratitude for the volunteers who braved the flood to come and help the 56 animals and birds in care, during what’s already been a very busy year.

“Even though we’re entering our slowest season for the year, we still have animals coming through the door,” she said. “We’re already at 5,600 animals coming through the door this year alone, busiest year ever. We’re up 34 per cent from last year, which is significant.”

Stephenson said while extreme weather events from this year, such as the heat wave, did account for increases in the number of patients, it still doesn’t explain the high total overall.

“Even without those events, those animal emergency events, we’re still up significantly,” she said. “I’m not sure what’s happening, but definitely the animals are need of more help this year, no matter what.”

She said they would welcome any donations, which can be made online, and people can also visit the website if they are interested in becoming a volunteer.