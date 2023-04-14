Wildlife rescues report influx of injured squirrels

Wildlife rehab centres in southwestern Ontario are seeing high call volumes for baby squirrels, and it seems many are nesting in car engines.

A scurry of squirrels was recently recovered from a car’s engine after suffering what appears to be minor injuries. Wildlife experts say it’s not uncommon for a squirrel to nest in a car.

“They’re looking for a nice cozy spot for a nest, and that’s where they end up having their nest,” says Chantal Theijn, Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge founder.

The scurry recently found ended up at Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge.

“The ones that you saw, the car had been sitting at the mechanic shop for a week. So they didn’t know if the babies originated from the original location or the mechanic shop,” said Theijn.

Thejin said sometimes squirrels make their nest in dangerous places.

“They might find locations that are too close to belts or spinning parts and sometimes it goes really wrong,” she added.

“THEY LIKE TO CHEW”

At Autopsy Customs and Repair in Waterloo, workers said finding signs of wildlife under the hood isn't out of the ordinary.

“I've seen it many times; they chew through wires, and you get a running issue. They like to chew pretty much anything,” Autopsy Custom and Repair Manager Maciek Tutka said.

To keep the squirrels out, experts suggest checking under the hood regularly -- especially if the car is going to be sitting for a while.

“I know a lot of people have been using Bounty sheets all over the engine compartment. That kind of deters the mice, the rats and the squirrels. Also, moth balls is another one that I've heard,” Tutka said.

Drivers should take those deterrents out before driving again, although, not every plan is foolproof - or squirrel-proof.

REUNITING THE SQUIRRELS

Reuniting the squirrels that have been found inside a car can be done fairly easily if you have the right tools.

When it comes to vehicles being stationary for prolonged periods, Thejin said the reuniting process can go very well.

“Always try to reunite, so if they are in an unwanted spot, put them in a box while wearing gloves, preferably put a hot water bottle wrapped in a cloth in the box, and then place the box as close to the location where mom was entering the unwanted location,” she said.

Theijn recommends using a phone or speaker to play a baby squirrel distress call – which can be found on YouTube.

Other times, reuniting the squirrels may be a losing battle.

“Sometimes there is no reuniting them,” Theijn said.

To find out more on the best practices to reunite squirrels click here.