Wildrose Antiques and Collectibles Show returns after three-year hiatus

The Edmonton Inn is hosting the Wildrose Antiques and Collectibles show over the weekend.

This is the 45th year for the event and the first time the show has been held since 2018. In the past, the show was a large event at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

“We decided to go back to our roots and make it a smaller venue, more intimate,” said Mike Robinson, the show’s director.

“We know everybody is anxious to get back into the community and it’s been a long and winding road to get to this point, to put on a show like this. For all intents and purposed I think it will be well received.”

The show will have 53 vendors coming from Saskatchewan, B.C. and all over Alberta.

“We have everything… we’ll have our traditional furniture, china and glassworks people, but I’ve (also) got sports collectibles and pop culture,” added Robinson. “We’re going to do the collectible antique industry quite proud this weekend.

“I’ve got people with very unique collections that, literally, you don’t see (outside of) shows like this.”

Appraisers will also be on hand, each ticket bought for the event will net people three free appraisals. The appraisers specialize in jewellery, but will be able to appraise a wide variety of antiques, according to Robinson.

“With the amount of people who are experts in this room… if they don’t know what it is, we can find out what it is.”

The antique show is happening at the Edmonton Inn April 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for both days.