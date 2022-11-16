Wilfrid Laurier and union reach tentative deal to avoid strike
Wilfrid Laurier University and the union representing Contract Teaching Faculty (CTF) have reached a tentative deal to avoid a strike next week.
Last week 900 CTF announced they were positioned to go on strike as early as Nov. 21 should further mediation fail.
In an update posted on Laurier’s website, the school said an agreement was reached on Nov. 16 at 2:30 a.m. after 16 hours of negotiations with the assistance of a mediator.
The school and CTF were said to have met 12 times since negotiations in May.
Both parties have agreed to recommend ratification of the tentative agreement but the deal still needs to be reviewed for ratification by the school’s Board of Governors and CTF members.
The school said the details of the tentative agreement are confidential until both parties ratify.
“The university and [Wilfrid Laurier University Faculty Association] are grateful to both bargaining teams for the commitment, hard work and goodwill that went into reaching an agreement that each are pleased to recommend,” the university posted.
