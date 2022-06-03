Wilfrid Laurier celebrating over 3,000 graduating students at in-person convocation

Wilfrid Laurier University is set to celebrate the achievements of its graduating students during the school’s first in-person convocation ceremonies since 2019.

In a news release, the university said 3,338 students will be taking part in convocations held in both the Brantford and Waterloo campuses. The school will also host celebrations for the classes of 2020 and 2021, which didn’t have in-person convocation due to the pandemic.

Two Brantford campus ceremonies will take place at the Sanderson Centre for Performing Arts on Friday, June 3. The Waterloo campus will hold 12 ceremonies at Lazaridis Hall from June 13 to 17.

Five Canadians will receive an honorary degree at the spring convocation ceremonies:

Izzeldin Abuelaish, doctor, educator and champion for peace in the Middle East

Salah Bachir, philanthropist, magazine publisher and the former president of Cineplex Media

Steve Page, singe, songwriter and founding member of the Barenaked Ladies

Dana Sinclair, performance psychologist to professional athletes

Carolyn Wilkins, Princeton research scholar and former senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada

The university will present the Order of Wilfrid Laurier University to former vice-president of Student Affairs David McMurray, who retired in June, 2020.

More information on tickets and live streams of the ceremonies can be found on the Wilfrid Laurier University website.