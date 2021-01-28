After a year that forced it to pivot primarily online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilfrid Laurier University announced Thursday that it had started planning for a return to campus for the fall semester.

"Many of you have shared how much you miss being on our campuses and that you are eager to return to campus as soon as it is safe to do so," an announcement on the school's website read in part.

"We are pleased to share that as we look ahead to Fall 2021, we are planning and preparing for a return to campus and to offer as many undergraduate and graduate courses in person as possible within public health guidelines."

Officials said they're planning to keep residence buildings open and in operation as long as their plans meet the provincial regulations in the fall.

Until then, classes will continue to be primarily remote.

The school said it's anticipating that many public health restrictions could be in place for the fall term, including mask orders, limitations on gatherings and physical distance requirements.

"These requirements may limit Laurier’s ability to offer certain kinds of courses, especially very large ones, on our campuses," the school said.

"COVID-19 will remain part of our lives for some time, and precautions will still be necessary. However, the news of the vaccines is encouraging. As the vaccine continues to roll out across the province, there is room for hope and optimism that our lives will start getting back to a place where we can be in person again."

The school also said it will provide enhanced virtual learning options for students who prefer remote learning or a mix of remote and in-person courses.

"This option will appeal to some of our students who may not feel ready to return to campus and also to those who have come to appreciate the flexibility of online learning," the university said.

