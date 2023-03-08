Will an extinct bird 'call' people to St. Marys?

An exhibit at the St. Marys Museum has long drawn strong visitor reactions.

“It is kind of shocking to [see] a big wall filled with these specimens,” explained Emily Taylor, the curator assistant of the museum.

The taxidermy specimens are more than 70 birds and a few small animals first gathered over 110 years ago. They are set in their original display cases.

When first collected, the birds were exhibited inside the Stonetown's first high school. Teenagers were able to see the birds up close, in a time none had a camera or smartphone in their pocket.

“They are really indicative of what local birds were like in the time period they were collected,” Taylor explained. “And, they are a good example of this Victorian taxidermy that was preserved, and collected for educational purposes.”

While it is not possible to open the cases due to the historic use of arsenic to preserve the birds, some visitors would like to.

Primarily, Taylor said, because of one specimen tucked away in the same obscure spot it was placed in over a century ago.

It is a passenger pigeon.

Passenger pigeons once numbered in the billions in North America before disappearing from habitat loss and hunting.

“The last passenger pigeon went extinct in 1914,” Taylor confirmed.

The rarity of the specimen, collected locally, has recently inspired the museum to reinvigorate display in the eyes of the public.

A sweet story about the museum's passenger pigeon will be shared in a special event on April 20.

St. Marys Museum Curator Amy Cubberley said it centres on a local woman who lived well into her 90s.

“Long beyond when she had given up driving, she would take a taxi here once a year just to check out the passenger pigeon,” he said. “She seemed to have a special connection with the bird.”

Participants at the April event will also be encouraged to grow their connection with birds.

But Cubberley said it will focus on bird conservation rather than taxidermy.

“We’re going to be talking a little bit about how one can get into birding,” she said.

They will also promote a new St. Marys Library program where visitors can borrow binoculars and a birding kit.