Will Arnett narrates new Netflix documentary about Vancouver Island wilderness

Vancouver Island will be in the spotlight in an upcoming Netflix documentary series titled "Island of the Sea Wolves."

The docuseries is narrated by Canadian actor Will Arnett and focuses mostly on local animals, like the eponymous coastal sea wolves, the endangered and endemic Vancouver Island marmots, as well as black bears, bald eagles and sea otters.

The series is directed by Jeff Turner and Chelsea Turner, who have experience covering Canada's natural world.

The pair were producers of the 2019 IMAX documentary "Great Bear Rainforest," which focused on the titular nature preserve along B.C.'s coast just north of Vancouver Island.

Local filmmakers also worked on the upcoming Netflix series.

Comox Valley cinematographer Maxwel Hohn shot video for the documentary, including aerial shots and underwater footage.

CTV News recently spoke with Hohn about his contributions diving in Gander Lake, N.L., to confirm the location of a crashed Second World War bomber.

Island of The Sea Wolves premiers on Netflix on Oct. 11.