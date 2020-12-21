Health officials in British Columbia are expected to weigh in on the NHL's proposal for a shortened hockey season in the "coming days."

That's the latest from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who said Monday that she and counterparts across Canada are continuing to review and discuss the league's plans.

"The NHL and the Canucks in particular have a proven record of doing the right things and have been very strong in terms of the protocols," Henry said at her COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, the NHL announced it had reached an agreement with the players' union to hold a 56-game season beginning less than four weeks away on Jan. 13.

The proposal is for "exclusively intradivisional play" within the league's four realigned divisions, according to a statement from the NHL.

But even though Canadian teams in the North Division would only play each other, they would still have to travel between provinces – something that's caused concern for health officials not only in B.C., but in Quebec, Manitoba and Ontario as well.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix noted Monday that the league's plans are "significantly different" from what the NHL did over the summer, when Canada's COVID-19 caseload was considerably lower. Back then, all teams played in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

Dix described the NHL's current proposal as "a step back from that."

"That's something to be reviewed," he said.

"This is a very serious time in the COVID-19 pandemic – everyone is coming together, everybody is making extraordinary sacrifices."

Henry and the health minister were first briefed on the NHL's plans over the weekend, and said it would take some time to fully review the proposal and provide a response. Dix noted Canadian health officials currently have a lot on their plates apart from the proposed return to hockey.

He also suggested the NHL would be held to the same standards as other hockey leagues in the province.

"There are many other people and many other leagues that play hockey, and it's important that all of them be treated fairly," he said.

If B.C. should be the only province to reject the NHL's plans, the Canucks could potentially play their home games in another province.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi