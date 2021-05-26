Will B.C. concert and event venues require proof of vaccination?

If all goes well, B.C.’s four-step reopening plan will mean a return to normal in early September. And that has event and concert producers who’ve been out of work for over a year excited about the prospect of welcoming back performers and crowds.

“Now that we’ve got sort of a road map here, the conversations are going to get re-started really quickly about what can be done and when and what measures can be put in place in order for those to go ahead,” said Paul Runnals with Brand Live Management Group.

One of the topics being discussed in the live event industry? Whether to require attendees show proof of vaccination in advance or at the gate.

“For some patrons, in order for them to feel comfortable to go to events, that might be the thing that gets them over the threshold and they’re like you know what? Now that I know that, I’m willing to get back out there and start experiencing events again,” said Runnals.

Lawyer Sarah Leamon expects some events and venues will want to require proof of vaccination, but warns they will likely face legal challenges.

“I think it comes down to the question of what is a reasonable incursion into our privacy and whether or not our Charter rights are triggered by a private venue making inquiries into a person’s medical history or asking to see health records in order to admit them,” said Leamon.

While concert and event attendees are already subjected to physical searches before entry, Leamon says this is different.

“I do think there are arguements to be made that this type of search goes further than other searches say looking for weapons or looking for prohibited contraband when entering an arena. Here we are making inquiries into a person’s medical history,” she said.

Another hurtle for venues hoping to restrict events to vaccinated people? There is currently no easily accessible, verifiable, digital vaccine record that British Columbians can present at events.

“I think it would be useful, it’s something thats being done in other regions, in Ontario they have just introduced something,” said Runnals.

While requiring proof of vaccination can’t happen until B.C. has proper documentation to prove it, event producers can take other precautions.

“We have a client that’s willing to do rapid testing for an event in August in order to ensure the guests are feeling comfortable and safe,” said Runnals. “That’s a mitigation step. Is it sufficient to get us the approval? We will find out."