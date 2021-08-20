Will B.C. move into Step 4 by early September? Very unlikely, officials say

With the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant fuelling a fourth wave of cases, B.C. health officials say it's very unlikely the province's restart plan will be moving forward within the next few weeks.

The government previously said Sept. 7 was the earliest date that B.C. would enter the fourth and final stage of its plan, which will involve increasing capacity for rock concerts and other major events, and a return to pre-pandemic social contacts.

Asked on Friday whether there's any chance of officials loosening more restrictions by that date, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed serious doubts.

"It's very likely that we won't be seeing a move to any more loosening of restrictions in the near-term," said Henry, who had just announced expanded COVID-19 measures in the Interior Health region.

The provincial health officer also indicated the government will have "more to say" about its COVID-19 strategy on Monday.

The criteria set out by the government for entering Step 4 of the restart plan includes getting 70 per cent of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, as well as keeping case counts and hospitalization numbers low.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted the province blew past the first target earlier this summer, but said the Delta variant has thrown a wrench into B.C.'s progress on the other two fronts.

"The evaluation of whether we go to Step 4 will, as it is in every case, be based on the evidence," Dix said. "There's vaccinations, there's cases, there's hospitalizations, and all of the factors which will be reviewed between now and September."

B.C.'s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases reached as low as 35 per day at the beginning of July, but has since climbed back up to 555. Hospitalizations have also been increasing steadily in recent weeks.

Health officials have said the vast majority of cases involve people who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on Monday, Dix also promised the government would begin providing the vaccination status of new cases to give the public a clearer picture of who is getting infected.