iHeartRadio

Will city ball diamonds open this weekend?


A discarded baseball rests amongst the weeds at a Central Park Baseball diamond in Windsor, Ont. on May 25, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)

City hall hopes Windsor ball diamonds can still open despite the wet weather.

Saturday was eyed as the day diamonds open for the season but that has always been weather permitting.

According to the recreation department, the fields are pretty soggy right now but they’re still optimistic for a May 6 opening.

Jennifer Knights is the executive director of recreation and culture and says if they have to push the opening back they’ll let user groups know.

12