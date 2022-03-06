Will climate change make us more violent? 3 reasons why it might
By now, you may think you have a good handle on the consequences of climate change.
A warmer world is one in which extreme weather will be more frequent and more severe, animal species will adopt new migration patterns or die out entirely, and millions of climate refugees will spread across the globe, no longer able to survive in their current communities.
But there are also psychological effects associated with climate change – and a new book argues that those include a greater propensity toward violence for humans.
CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskinm with a bit of help from Shakespeare, looks at three reasons why that could be the case in this week's Riskin Report.
