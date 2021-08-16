Will COVID-19 cases keep rising in B.C.? Health ministry to release 3 days' worth of data
British Columbians will get another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading Monday as the province deals with a surge in cases.
The update, which is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will cover three days' worth of case data.
On Friday, the province announced 717 new infections, which was the highest daily case count since early May. The latest positive tests pushed B.C.'s seven-day rolling average to 463.
More than half of Friday's new cases were recorded in B.C.'s Interior Health region, which has especially seen a rise in recent weeks.
As of Friday, 82.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Seventy-two per cent were fully vaccinated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
Police charge 58-year-old northern Ont. resident with sexually assaulting and giving drugs to a minorA 58-year-old northern Ontario resident has been charged with several sex offences against a young person under 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Prince Albert police launch homicide investigation into woman's deathPolice in Prince Albert are investigating a 40-year-old woman's death as a homicide.
-
Missing man: Police ask locals to check sheds, rooftops, garages in New WestminsterTwo days after a New Westminster man was reported missing, local police are asking the public to check their sheds, rooftops and garages for him.
-
Heat and air quality warnings issued for southern, central Sask.Environment Canada issued a heat warning for southern and central Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s on Monday.
-
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.
-
Driver involved in crash near Chalk River charged with driving impairedOntario Provincial Police say a driver who was involved in a fiery crash near Chalk River, Ont. last week is facing an impaired driving charge.
-
Toronto will allow canopies on CafeTO patios following social media outcryThe city will allow restaurants and bars participating in its CafeTO program to have rain canopies after one entrepreneur took to social media to accuse bylaw officers of “enforcing the letter of the law instead of the spirit.”
-
Waterloo Region adds 18 new COVID-19 cases; more than 800K vaccine doses now administeredRegion of Waterloo public health logged 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as health partners across the region have now administered more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
-
Manitobans who turn 12 this year can receive COVID-19 vaccine: provinceManitoba children who are turning 12 before the end of the year can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Monday.