Will COVID-19 cases keep rising in B.C.? Health ministry to release 3 days' worth of data

British Columbians will get another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading Monday as the province deals with a surge in cases.

The update, which is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will cover three days' worth of case data.

On Friday, the province announced 717 new infections, which was the highest daily case count since early May. The latest positive tests pushed B.C.'s seven-day rolling average to 463.

More than half of Friday's new cases were recorded in B.C.'s Interior Health region, which has especially seen a rise in recent weeks.

As of Friday, 82.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Seventy-two per cent were fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.