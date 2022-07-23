Will Dwyer's son launches annual Terry Fox fundraiser

The legacy of fundraising for the Terry Fox foundation has officially been passed on from father to son.

Robert Dwyer was at Barrie's Meridian Place Saturday accepting donations for the Terry Fox run, just like his dad did for the past 41 years.

"Would you like to like to make a donation Terry Fox, Terry Fox, Terry Fox, that was his favourite saying," said Dwyer.

The son of Will Dwyer, better known as "Barrie's Million Dollar Man," Robert kicked-off this year's event, and like his father, he plans to spend his retirement raising money.

During his life, Will Dwyer raised more than $1.2 million for the Terry Fox Foundation. A cause near and dear to his heart.

"He had several family members backdating to his mother and two sons and one battling leukemia right now and of course himself," said Dwyer. "It didn't matter what he started, where he started it, he finished it. It's amazing."

Like Terry, Will lived by the saying, "I'm not a quitter."

Once he reached the million-dollar mark, he set a new goal of $2 million.

"The money raised goes towards a cure for cancer," said Barrie's Terry Fox committee's chairperson, Marilyn Nigro. "There are few people in Canada, I think he is one of three who have raised that much money."

Sadly, Will never reached that goal, as he passed away on May 8 at age 96, following his battle with cancer and other health problems.

"I'm going to get dad to the $2 million, that's what I'm going to try to do," said Dwyer.

Dwyer is now picking up the torch and carrying on his father's legacy. So far, he's raised more than $15,000.

"He always loved helping people, that's just his forte," said Dwyer. "We're going to continue and we'll keep going, I just hope it doesn't take me 39 years to get the second million."

The second world war veteran also dedicated his time to other causes like the Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign.

His memory leaves a permanent mark on the city, which will rename south Centennial Park in his honour.

"What's unique about the renaming of the park is that I can see it from my condo window, so that's even better," said Dwyer.

On Aug. 31, at south Centennial Park, there will be another fundraising event to open the new William Dwyer Park.

Fred Fox, the brother of Terry, will also be on hand to help promote the run, which will take place on Sept. 18.