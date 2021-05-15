Will Dwyer's son launches father's annual Terry Fox fundraiser

A Barrie man is doing everything he can to help his father continue his annual mission to bring in funds for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Robert Dwyer, the son of 96-year-old Will Dwyer, kicked off his dad's annual fundraising initiative for the Terry Fox Foundation. His father, who never missed a run over many decades, is in the hospital recovering from pelvis surgery.

"If he could have got out today escaped, he definitely would have had me pick him up but unfortunately, it's going to be another two or three weeks we cross our fingers," said Robert Dwyer. "I know he's aching to get out there because his passion for the terry fox foundation is unbelievable."

In 2019, he reached his goal of raising $1-million for the foundation but immediately set a new goal of $2-million.

If you would like to support his efforts, you can click here and search Will Dwyer under the 'Sponsor a Participant' tab.