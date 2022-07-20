Will Dwyer's son takes father's torch and runs with it for Terry Fox

Rob Dwyer will take his father's torch and run with it, just as his father, Will Dwyer, did for Terry Fox.

During his life, Will Dwyer, a.k.a. Barrie's Million Dollar Man, raised $1.2 million in Terry Fox's memory.

He died on May 8 at 96, but his son is determined to continue his legacy with the Terry Fox Foundation.

Rob told CTV News that he promised his father he would continue fundraising and said he would spend his retirement years collecting money until he reached the $2 million mark.

"It gets in your blood, and you want to make a difference," Rob said.

The grand kick-off for this year's collection is Saturday, and Rob, like his father, plans to spend his retirement asking for money.

In the past three weeks, he has raised $15,000. The money collected at his father's funeral (in lieu of flowers) brings his new total to $18,800.

Rob will be at Barrie's Meridian Place on July 23 and 24, accepting donations for Terry Fox.

The Terry Fox Run takes place on Sept. 18.