Will Frood Road South in Sudbury reopen Friday as expected?
After closing Frood Road South at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury all summer for the construction of a new roundabout, the road was supposed to reopen Sept. 1.
However, Friday morning it was still blocked off.
A spokesperson for the City of Greater Sudbury told CTV News in an email while they don't have an exact time, the road should reopen by the "end of day" Friday.
The roundabout will complete Phase 1 of the Maley Drive extension project.
Frood Road has been closed from Lasalle Boulevard to Burton Avenue since July 3.
Traffic on Lasalle has been narrowed down to two lanes in the area around the Frood intersection.
As of Friday, it looks like the first half of the roundabout has almost been completed, with the other half expected to be done in November.
Want to see what the construction looks like as of Friday morning? Watch the videos above.
