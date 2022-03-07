Will Manitoba schools still require masks once the mandate is lifted?

The mask mandate in Manitoba is coming to an end on March 15, and this includes schools and child-care facilities.

However, even though the provincial mandate is ending, the province said people can still wear masks based on individual risks and preferences.

“Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning strongly recommends school and childcare facility officials follow the guidance of the Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, including removing mask mandates in indoor settings as the public health focus shifts to individual risk assessment,” Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said in a statement. “The department will continue to work with divisions and schools to address local concerns. As elected officials, school boards and trustees are charged with decision-making that addresses their local needs including if they choose to continue requiring the use of masks.”

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to several school divisions to see what their plans are for when the mask mandate ends on March 15:

The Winnipeg School Division’s board of trustees will discuss and provide direction on the mask mandate at a meeting on Monday night;

The Seven Oaks School Division said it will be guided by provincial health orders. The division will recommend mask use, but students and staff will have the choice whether to wear a mask;

The Louis Riel School Division said education stakeholders have a meeting with Public Health this week, and will communicate with its community on the matter following this meeting; and

The River East Transcona School Division said it is in communication with the province regarding how its school will be affected, and will provide more information later this week;

The St. James-Assiniboia School Division said it is meeting with the province March 10, and will communicate plans after that date

The Pembina Trails School Division’s board is meeting this week to discuss the matter; and

The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine said it will likely make its decision this week, and is waiting to receive the complete recommendations from the province.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Brandon School Division and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division for their plans.

- With files from CTV’s Devon’s McKendrick and Jon Hendricks.