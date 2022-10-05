'Will never forget this win': Abbotsford man $1M richer with Lotto Max prize

A B.C. man who recently won a million-dollar prize in a Lotto Max draw is planning a tropical trip to celebrate.

Shaun Hill, from Abbotsford, said it was hard to keep his prize a secret when he checked his ticket for the Sept. 13 Lotto Max draw at work.

"I thought 'wow' and scanned it again trying to wrap my head around it," Hill said in a statement through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I had to finish off the workday as if nothing happened!"

Hill plans to use his $1 million Maxmillions prize towards a home and a new car, as well as a golf trip to a tropical destination.

"I would love to play golf in Hawaii one day," he said.

Hill, who bought his ticket at a Husky gas station in Langley, said he's "surprised" and "delighted" by the win.

"It's going to make me comfortable for a while," he said. "I will never forget this win."

He's not the only recent lotto winner hoping for a Hawaiian getaway. Judy McConnell, who is from Dawson Creek, recently claimed her $500,000 bonus prize from the Aug. 29 Daily Grand Draw.

"It's exhilarating … I feel nervous, lost and all kinds of words. Oh my goodness it’s exciting," she said in a statement.

McConnell plans to take her family on a vacation and enjoy a more comfortable life with her winnings.

Meanwhile, a massive lotto jackpot remains after it wasn't won Tuesday. The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot will carry over to Friday and include an estimated 56 Maxmillions prizes.

The odds of winning a Maxmillions Lotto Max prize or the jackpot is about one in 33,294,800, according to BCLC. Winning the $500,000 Daily Grand Draw has odds of about one in 2,224,698.