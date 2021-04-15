Will new COVID-19 restrictions be announced in B.C.? Officials to give update

B.C.'s top health officials are expected to give an update on COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, which will likely include details on some that are set to expire next week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak in an afternoon news conference, where they'll also release the latest modelling data showing how the disease is spreading in the province.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

In that update, Henry and Dix are expected to announce an extension on the ban on indoor dining at B.C. restaurants.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association said industry groups had a meeting with Henry, saying she indicated the restriction would need to be extended as COVID-19 cases in the province remain alarmingly high.

"Our conversation has indicated that the current PHO order restricting in-restaurant dining will be extended beyond April 19th through to May," the BCRFA said in an update on its website.

"This is a result of the continued high number of daily cases and the province's goal to have restrictions in place that avoid socialization and gathering indoors, for now."

As well, Premier John Horgan said earlier this week he's open to the idea of travel restrictions if public health deems them necessary, adding his cabinet would discuss the matter when they met on Wednesday. 5

Whether new restrictions are in fact coming to B.C. in Thursday's news conference is unclear, however.

"We're still way above where we need to be," Dix told reporters Wednesday, speaking of the province's case counts.

"You don't want measures to be in place longer than they need to be in place, so they're reviewed every day."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel