Will Newfoundland and Labrador stay in the black? Provincial budget expected today
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial budget will be presented today, following an unexpectedly rosy fiscal update last October.
The budget is expected to show a surplus of about $479 million for the current fiscal year ending March 31, which would be the province's first surplus in more than a decade.
But when Finance Minister Siobhan Coady announced the surprise surplus last October, she warned it was largely due to unexpected tax revenue and may not be repeated in today's budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The Conference Board of Canada said last month that Newfoundland and Labrador may have the country's fastest-growing economy in 2023.
A February report from the board says that growth will be driven by Suncor's Terra Nova offshore oilfield, where production is expected to resume this spring or summer after years of delay.
As of October, the government was carrying a net debt of roughly $16 billion, which works out to nearly $30,200 per person in the province of about 531,000 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
-
The red flags to watch out for when investing onlineThe Manitoba Securities Commission is warning the public it has seen a dramatic increase in fraudulent online investment websites.
-
New councillor for South BruceRon Schnurr is coming back to South Bruce council. The Municipality appointed Schnurr, to take over from Mildmay-Carrick councillor, Audrey Bross who resigned in February.
-
Driver hospitalized in critical condition after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMPOne man is in critical condition in hospital after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
-
Strathcona residents say Toronto shelter hotels failed promise of permanent housingAnother hotel-turned-shelter in Toronto has told residents they will have to relocate next month.
-
Popular restaurant chain to open flagship at Yorkdale Shopping CentreEarl’s is opening another location in Toronto this spring.
-
Coutts, Alta., border agents seize $3.6M of methamphetamineAuthorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary resident in connection with the attempted importation of 300 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.
-
Cemetery running out of room, Sudbury OKs $4M expansionWith a waitlist in place for some burial services, Greater Sudbury has approved a $4 million expansion of the Civic Memorial Mausoleum.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgiaThe resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Taxi fares could soon cost more in LethbridgeResidents who rely on taxis in Lethbridge may soon need to pay more, thanks to a city decision.