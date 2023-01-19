Will Ontario’s new 'as of right' idea be extended to Michigan-trained healthcare workers?

The Doug Ford government wants to make it easier for healthcare workers to move to Ontario and begin working “immediately.”

“A doctor from British Columbia or a nurse from Quebec who wants to come and work in Ontario shouldn't face barriers or bureaucratic delays to start providing care,” Premier Doug Ford said Thursday in Windsor, Ont.

“In February, our government will introduce new legislation that if passed will allow Canadian health care workers that are registered or licensed in another province or territory to practice in Ontario immediately without having to register again,” Ford explained.

According to a news release, healthcare workers will only be eligible “if they have provided safe, competent, and ethical health care in their home province or territory.”

“It will automatically recognize the credentials of health care workers registered in other provinces and territories so that you can get the work as soon as they get here,” added Ford.

However, the legislation will not be extended to healthcare practitioners currently trained and working in Michigan.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said it’s “because we know that there is an equivalent level of expertise and education that is needed [to practice in Canada] regardless of whether you practice in Manitoba or Quebec.”

Chief of Staff for Windsor Regional Hospital Dr. Wassim Saad agrees with only offering this to Canadians, for now.

“Let's start with Canada. Have people move around freely, at least into Ontario. See if that helps solve some of the human health resource problem that we have,” said Saad. “But I would love to see it expand even further as long as again those credentials and licensing pieces are all checked off.”

CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj said the new recruitment rules are going to have a “massive” impact on local staffing concerns.

“This is exactly what we've been looking for,” said Musyj. “The ability to automatically recognize someone's license from another province is huge.”

The province is not offering any financial incentives to lure healthcare workers here, but Windsor Regional Hospital does have its own recruitment bonuses.

“So to nurses, doctors and health care workers across Canada, if you've been thinking of making Ontario your new home now's the time to make that move,” said Premier Ford. “We're here. We're waiting with open arms and jobs to fill.”