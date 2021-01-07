Seven weeks after all of B.C. was placed under sweeping social restrictions – with some regions being under them for even longer – the province's top doctor is expected to give an update on her COVID-19 orders.

During her briefing on new cases Thursday afternoon, Dr. Bonnie Henry is also expected to reveal whether the restrictions will be extended, rescinded or altered. They're currently scheduled to expire on Friday.

The restrictions, which prohibit gatherings outside households, with minor exceptions for those who live alone, were first introduced in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Nov. 7 for a two-week period.

On Nov. 19, they were extended for another two weeks and applied across the province.

But on Dec. 7, Henry gave the devastating blow that the orders would remain over the entire holiday season and last until at least Jan. 8.

During a news conference Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Henry would discuss the current public health orders during Thursday's briefing. While he didn't say if these particular restrictions would remain in place, he did say B.C. is "going to need health measures for months."

Dix explained that even though vaccine distribution is encouraging and officials are aiming to have 500,000 people receive their dose by March 31, that only represents 10 per cent of the provincial population.

On Wednesday, Dix and Henry said in a written statement another 625 people tested positive for COVID-19. When the restrictions were extended on Dec. 7, the province was seeing a seven-day average of just over 700 cases.

