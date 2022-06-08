Will St. Thomas’ industrial mega-site lure region’s next big employer?

To land a big fish requires the right kind of bait.

St Thomas is hoping a mega-sized industrial property will attract the region’s next big industrial employer.

Over 325 hectares (800 acres) of land has been secured by city hall in the community’s northeast for economic development purposes.

The price tag and exact boundaries remain confidential until all the sales are final, but the site is within an area bounded by Highbury Avenue, Ron McNeil Line and Yarmouth Centre Road.

The land is not intended to be divided into parcels.

As one of the largest shovel-ready industrial properties in Ontario, Mayor Joe Preston says it will reflect a desire by large companies to secure their supply chains on so-called ‘mega-sites.’

“We’re not just open for business, we’re ready for business,” says Preston. “It’s a very large piece of property that we are counting on being filled by one industry that wants to come to St. Thomas.”

Located a short drive from Highways 401 and 402, and with municipal utility servicing, the mayor says there has already been interest in the mega-site.

But he won’t say which company or companies have inquired.

After the City of Windsor landed a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle (EV) battery plant earlier this year, Preston admits he’s heard rumblings of a similar EV investment in this region.

However, he says any large, high-quality employer will have a shot at the property.

“Lots of talk right now on electric vehicles and the batteries they will use, but we just won’t speculate, nor will we limit it to that,” Preston tells CTV News. “We want to have conversations with any industry to come to St Thomas and build something mega!”

Sales agreements with the various property owners will be finalized by the end of this summer.