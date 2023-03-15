Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?

The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.

Ezra Avenue was the location of massive street parties prior to the pandemic. One of the largest was in 2019, with more than 30,000 estimated on site.

Last year the city fenced off Ezra Avenue, so party go-ers crossed the road and partied on Marshall Street instead. Numbers were down significantly, but there were still thousands of people on the streets.

While Waterloo regional police remain tight-lipped about the plan for this Friday, one local elected official said it’s time for the tradition of a massive street party to end.

Regional Councillor Michael Harris told CTV news he has been hearing from constituents for years that they are tired of paying for police to manage these parties, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He said the price to pay is too much in a time of fiscal constraints.

“The cost outweighs the benefits, especially to our community and taxpayers. Their patience is extremely thin when it comes to costs that have been born with this outdoor party, and it’s time to wrap it up and take it inside,” Counc Harris said.

The most expensive party was back in 2019 when the all-in cost for police, paramedics, the city and the universities was over $750,000.