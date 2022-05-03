Will the U of M be offering in-person grads this year?

Students at the University of Manitoba (U of M) will once again be able to celebrate their graduation with an in-person ceremony.

On Monday, the university announced that after two years of virtual ceremonies it will be holding in-person convocations this spring.

However, for those who are not quite ready to attend large gatherings, the U of M will still be offering a virtual experience.

The university will be holding several convocation ceremonies throughout May and June, where about 4,000 graduates will receives their degrees, diplomas and certificates.