Will there be another pandemic? Experts say yes—the question is only when
With the emergence of the Delta variant and the threat of the fourth wave squarely in our view, it’s hard not to think of the COVID-19 pandemic as endless.
But experts say there is an end in sight. The bad news is—they also say this will not be the last pandemic we have to endure.
In episode 8 of Life Unmasked, the team holds a panel discussion with infectious diseases specialists Dr. Zain Chagla and Dr. Isaac Bogoch to try to answer the basic questions of how and when the next pandemic will come about. Will we be able to predict it or mitigate its impact?
Was COVID-19 “the big one”?
Life Unmasked airs first on the iHeart app every Thursday morning before becoming available on other streaming platforms. If you have questions for the podcast team, or an idea for an episode, please email lifeunmasked@bellmedia.ca.
