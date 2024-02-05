Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? B.C bettors invited to place wagers

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce means gambling on the Super Bowl in B.C. will look a little different this year.

Online bettors will be able to place wagers on whether the pair will get engaged, whether Swift will make a surprise appearance at the halftime show and how many times Swift will be shown during the broadcast, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

"We wanted to offer some bets which focus on Kelce and Swift’s story given how popular their relationship has been to NFL fans new and old,” says Dan Beebe, BCLC's chief operating officer, in a media release Monday.

“These bets allow our casual bettors and new players the opportunity to bet on not just the winner of the Super Bowl, but the drama happening off the field.”

For people betting on a post-game proposal, the odds 11.6 to one, with the BCLC noting a $10 bet would yield a $116 payout if Kelce pops the question. Putting money on an impromptu performance from the pop star, on the other hand, has six to one odds. The over-under for Swift's on-camera appearances is 5.5.

There are 650 things to bet on ahead of the big game, including the length of the national anthem, the winner of the coin toss and "and everything involving this year’s halftime show," the BCLC says.

For those interested in conventional wagers, the San Francisco 49ers are the favourite to win the game while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favourite to be named MVP.