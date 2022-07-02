Williams injured in Riders contest with Montreal

Saskatchewan Roughriders star receiver Duke Williams was helped to the locker room after attempting to make a catch in coverage toward the end of the first half of Saturday's game against Montreal.

The wide-out went up for a catch, in coverage, and landed very hard. The replay on TSN showed his head dragging along the turf in an awkward manner.

Williams has appeared in four games for the Roughriders this season making nine receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The game is still in progress and will be updated as soon as we have more information.