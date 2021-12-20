Willistead Manor getting $7.2 million for restoration between 2017 to 2032

The City of Windsor is highlighting significant restoration work for Willistead Manor over the next decade.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined Monday by City of Windsor Senior Manager of Facilities Tom Graziano, Manager of Culture and Events Michelle Staadegaard, and Chair of the Willistead Manor Inc. Board of Directors Douglas Sanborn to outline recent restoration work as well as upcoming investments for heritage conservation and preservation projects set out in the city’s approved 2022 budget.

“We strive to maintain and restore Willistead Manor with the objective of ensuring the long-term stability of the building, while retaining the architectural features and craftsmanship that make it unique and special,” Graziano.

The city’s long-term capital plan looks to invest about $1.7 billion in public infrastructure renewal to raise the quality of life for residents over the next decade, including about $170 million for parks, recreation and culture.

"Between 2017 and 2032, the manor will benefit from investments of about $7.2 million in restoration work," says Dilkens.

Willistead Manor will see $1.6 million invested towards the heritage facility’s capital rehabilitation program for 2022 restoration projects, including the following:

$370,000 towards foundation waterproofing, resurfacing of the terrace in the Paul Martin Garden, and restoration of capstone and grate work

$350,000 towards the replacement of the cooling system

$100,000 for exterior painting.

Restoration and infrastructure improvement projects planned for the manor over the next decade include the following:

$2 million towards the restoration of the perimeter fence

$450,000 towards the main entrance courtyard refurbishment and repaving

$400,000 towards repaving the parking lot

$400,000 towards the restoration of the basement and associated infrastructure

$200,000 towards continuing painting of the interior and exterior

Recent significant restoration projects at the site have included the following: