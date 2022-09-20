Willow Bunch, Sask. man wins $785K from VLT
A Willow Bunch, Sask. man is $785,517.25 richer after becoming the latest province-wide jackpot winner on the Vault Breaker in Saskatchewan’s Video Lottery program.
Cameron Marit, won the jackpot while visiting the Jolly Giant Pub on Sept. 15.
“At first, I was in shock,” Marit said in a release. “I was waiting for takeout and thought I would throw a few bucks into the machine while I wait.”
Marit said he plans to use the winnings to retire, do some work on his backyard and maybe build a garage.
He also said he might travel to Hawaii or the east coast.
Vault Breaker is a wider-area progressive that links 4,200 VLTs that are located in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities around Saskatchewan.
Since July 2017, the province-wide jackpot has handed out over $24-million to 26 winners.
The grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000, a release said.
-
Fire at multi-unit residence in the Beltline brings big responseFirefighters pulled up shortly before 9 p.m., and found residents evacuating, alarms ringing and signs of smoke.
-
Easter Seals has a new home in SudburyThere was cake and balloons inside the South End office of Easter Seals Sudbury on Tuesday as the not-for-profit marked the grand opening of its new location.
-
Thousands of EPSB student out with 'respiratory illness'Edmonton Public Schools says more than 6,800 students are home sick with a respiratory illness.
-
'Dream come true': Indigenous advocates grateful for retreat for MMIWGA special retreat for family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is being called a success.
-
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber AlertA three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
-
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at mall in North YorkToronto police of have laid charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man which occurred in North York back in May.
-
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operatorTuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.
-
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional districtTwo Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
-
Sault breakfast program sees record numbersSault Ste. Marie’s summer breakfast program is seeing record numbers of students. Algoma Family Services said the program distributed thousands of meals during the summer.