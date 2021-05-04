Willowbrook mall shooting victim a 28-year-old man known to police

The shooting outside a busy mall in Langley, B.C., that sent shoppers running for cover Monday afternoon targeted a 28-year-old man who was known to police, Mounties said Tuesday.

Cpl. Holly Largy told CTV News the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

She also confirmed police believe a pickup truck found burning in Aldergrove a short time later was linked to the shooting at Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“There’s just no predicting where this is going to happen,” Largy said, and added that investigators are still working on definitively linking the shooting to gang activity.

The gunshots came just two days after another shooting outside a busy mall in Delta.

A 29-year-old corrections officer was killed. Police there still won’t rule out whether it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“I’d love to say that each one seems to be getting more and more brazen,” Largy said, regarding the shooting Monday just steps away from a toy store. “But they’re all just as brazen as the last one.”