Wilmot council defers decision on proposed gravel pit
Residents in Wilmot Township spoke out against a proposed gravel pit at Monday night's council meeting.
An application was submitted in December 2019 to rezone the property at 1894-1922 Witmer Road, which is also known as the Hallman Pit.
Jackson Harvest Farms Limited requested the rezoning of 57 hectares from agricultural to extractive industrial. That would allow for a gravel pit operation, and according to the township, would give them permission to import concrete and recycle asphalt.
The Witmer Road property is currently designated farmland and in a source water protected area.
At Monday night's meeting residents voiced their concerns about the proposed plan, and specifically, the possibility of contaminated drinking water as well as noise, dust and damaged agricultural land.
Dozens of delegates were scheduled to speak at the meeting.
Wilmot council decided against making a decision to allow for more time to get feedback from residents.
A second meeting is scheduled for April 11.
