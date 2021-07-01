Wilmot council voting to remove Prime Minister’s Path statues

The Prime Minister’s Path project in Wilmot Township may be coming to an end.

Council is set to vote at a special meeting on Monday whether or not to remove the remaining statues of Canadian prime ministers outside of Castle Kilbride in Baden.

The project came into sharper focus last year with the statue of Sir John. A Macdonald, considered an architect of Canada’s residential school system, was removed by the township after multiple cases of vandalism.

The First Peoples Group was tasked with studying the future project and says they have heard from more than 475 residents as they examined the educational value and impact on the community.

The conclusion of the group is that consensus on such a polarizing project is not possible and are urging council to remove the statues and halt it.

The First Peoples Group is urging council to find a new way forward that focus on healing and avoiding more harm.