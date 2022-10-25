Wilmot crash sends 18-year-old driver to hospital with injuries

Waterloo regional police had a roadway closed in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a pickup truck to hospital.

Police told CTV News just after 9:30 p.m. that from what they gathered through initial reports, it is believed the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The truck rolled over and the 18-year-old male from Wilmot was ejected from the vehicle. He was later transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the scene involved a single motor vehicle collision.

In a tweet around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said Huron Road is closed between Haysville Road and Walker Road for an investigation.

A remotely piloted vehicle was used to help with the investigation.

Police tweeted around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning stating that the road had reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is encouraged to contact police.

ROAD REOPENED: Huron Rd in Wilmot Township has reopened. Thank you for your assistance in avoiding the area.