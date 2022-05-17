Wilmot man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old Wilmot Township man was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services on Sunday after he crashed into a car while riding a red Honda motorcycle in Kitchener.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. a white Nissan sedan was turning left on Westmount Rd. East near Fischer-Hallman Rd., and was struck by the motorcycle rider.

The 22-year-old man from Wilmot riding the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the WRPS Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers.